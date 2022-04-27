Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Eighth Army [Image 3 of 4]

    Faces of Eighth Army

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray 

    8th Army

    1st Lt. Richard Oh is an Eighth Army Soldier serving with 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea as a platoon leader. Among his many duties, Oh is responsible for delivering fire missions to the multiple launch rocket system crews and ensuring crews in his charge operate safely. Interacting with Soldiers from around the world is an aspect of his job that Oh says he likes best. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    Alpha Battery
    MLRS
    Platoon Leader

