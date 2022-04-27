Faces of Eighth Army

1st Lt. Richard Oh is an Eighth Army Soldier serving with 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey, South Korea as a platoon leader. Among his many duties, Oh is responsible for delivering fire missions to the multiple launch rocket system crews and ensuring crews in his charge operate safely. Interacting with Soldiers from around the world is an aspect of his job that Oh says he likes best. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Taylor Gray/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 04.27.2022