Military leaders from Baltic nations and U.S. European Command met during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board in Stuttgart, Germany, Apr. 22. This is the first time the board met after a milestone Terms of Reference arrangement was signed last year in Tallinn, Estonia. This arrangement reaffirmed the U.S. and Baltic Allies' commitment to improve warfighting interoperability among all parties and across all domains to be better postured to defend against future threats. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 01:58 Photo ID: 7162673 VIRIN: 220422-A-JE279-0022 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 7.29 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board [Image 4 of 4], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.