Lithuanian Armed Forces' Cmdr. Albertas Padriezas provides an update from the Maritime Component Working Group during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board Apr. 22 in Stuttgart, Germany. U.S., Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian military leaders met to strengthen their nations' information systems' interoperability during the USEUCOM-hosted event. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 01:58 Photo ID: 7162672 VIRIN: 220422-A-JE279-0011 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 42.74 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board [Image 4 of 4], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.