Lithuanian Armed Forces' Cmdr. Albertas Padriezas provides an update from the Maritime Component Working Group during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board Apr. 22 in Stuttgart, Germany. U.S., Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian military leaders met to strengthen their nations' information systems' interoperability during the USEUCOM-hosted event. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7162672
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-JE279-0011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|42.74 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board [Image 4 of 4], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
