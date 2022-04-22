Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board [Image 3 of 4]

    Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lithuanian Armed Forces' Cmdr. Albertas Padriezas provides an update from the Maritime Component Working Group during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board Apr. 22 in Stuttgart, Germany. U.S., Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian military leaders met to strengthen their nations' information systems' interoperability during the USEUCOM-hosted event. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    IMAGE INFO

