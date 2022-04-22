Two military officers from the Latvian Armed Forces discuss briefing details during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board April 22 in Stuttgart, Germany. During the event, U.S., Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian military leaders met to strengthen their nations' information systems' interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|04.22.2022
|04.27.2022 01:58
|7162667
|220422-A-JE279-0001
|8256x5504
|45.77 MB
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|2
|0
