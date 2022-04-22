Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board

    Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Brig. Gen. Enno Mots, chief of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Force, delivers remarks during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board April 22 in Stuttgart, Germany. The Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board was established after a milestone Terms of Reference arrangement was signed in Oct. 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia. This arrangement reaffirmed the U.S. and Baltic Allies' commitment to improve warfighting interoperability among all parties and across all domains to be better postured to defend against future threats. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 01:58
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
