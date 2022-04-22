Brig. Gen. Enno Mots, chief of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Force, delivers remarks during the Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board April 22 in Stuttgart, Germany. The Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board was established after a milestone Terms of Reference arrangement was signed in Oct. 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia. This arrangement reaffirmed the U.S. and Baltic Allies' commitment to improve warfighting interoperability among all parties and across all domains to be better postured to defend against future threats. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7162668
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-JE279-0007
|Resolution:
|7764x5336
|Size:
|43.12 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltic Sea C5I Synchronization Board [Image 4 of 4], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
