A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, operates a utility task vehicle at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, April 22, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jennifer Reyes)

Date Taken: 04.22.2022
Photo by Cpl Jennifer Reyes
IBEX: Distributed Operations