    IBEX: Distributed Operations [Image 23 of 26]

    IBEX: Distributed Operations

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, board a KC-130J Super Hercules at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, April 21, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Virtue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7162510
    VIRIN: 220421-M-TI298-1059
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IBEX: Distributed Operations [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Follow Me
    2DMARDIV
    Experimentation
    Force Design

