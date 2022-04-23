Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IBEX: Distributed Operations [Image 22 of 26]

    IBEX: Distributed Operations

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, patrol at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, April 22, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Marines
    Follow Me
    2DMARDIV
    Experimentation
    Force Design

