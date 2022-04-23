IBEX: Distributed Operations

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division, patrol at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, April 22, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

