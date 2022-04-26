U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Welling, 800th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Group commander, left, presents Maj. Craig Poulin, with the guidon of the 801st RHTS at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2022. Poulin assumed command of the 801st RHTS after relinquishing command of the now deactivated 823d RED HORSE, Detachment 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 17:08 Photo ID: 7162225 VIRIN: 220426-F-DB615-1131 Resolution: 5894x3922 Size: 1.51 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.