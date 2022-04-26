Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run [Image 14 of 15]

    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Welling, 800th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Group commander, left, presents Maj. Craig Poulin, with the guidon of the 801st RHTS at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2022. Poulin assumed command of the 801st RHTS after relinquishing command of the now deactivated 823d RED HORSE, Detachment 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 17:08
    Photo ID: 7162225
    VIRIN: 220426-F-DB615-1131
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    Silver Flag
    Air Power
    CE
    Air Dominance
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT