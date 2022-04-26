The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron stand in formation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2022. The now deactivated 823d RED HORSE, Detachment 1 was a geographically separated unit of the 823d RED HORSE Squadron located at Hurlburt Field, Florida, however, the two had vastly different mission sets. The deactivation of the detachment and the activation of the 801st RHTS promotes an environment of maximum training efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

