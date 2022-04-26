U.S. Airmen with the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2022. The 801st RHTS mission will continue to focus on developing and delivering integrated, realistic training and exercises to combat-support teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)
The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run
Tyndall Air Force Base
