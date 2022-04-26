U.S. Airmen with the 801st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Training Squadron pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2022. The 801st RHTS mission will continue to focus on developing and delivering integrated, realistic training and exercises to combat-support teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 17:07 Photo ID: 7162218 VIRIN: 220426-F-DB615-1086 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.1 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The first RED HORSE training squadron is up and ready to run [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.