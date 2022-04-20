Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced prepare their equipment during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Exercise LIGHT RAIN was a multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. The 1st Combat Communications Squadron led the exercise, which provided an opportunity for participants to mitigate credible simulated EW threats during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (Courtesy photo)
44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN
