44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced prepare their equipment during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Exercise LIGHT RAIN was a multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. The 1st Combat Communications Squadron led the exercise, which provided an opportunity for participants to mitigate credible simulated EW threats during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (Courtesy photo)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, joined with members from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron to conduct Joint Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 19 to 22, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The exercise, led by 1st CBCS, allowed the Soldiers to train and familiarize themselves in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations.



The interoperability controlled training environment provided an opportunity for the Soldiers to mitigate credible simulated EW threats during Large-Scale Combat Operations while using newly fielded Scalable Network Nodes for the 44th ESB-E. Soldiers also used spectrum analyzers to build new Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures with their existing capabilities.



“During the exercise, the 44th ESB-E used two Scalable Network Nodes to establish a controlled network through a Tampa Microwave Quad-Band Satellite Simulator to achieve satellite communications modem lock,” said U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Hamer, 44th ESB-E Charlie Company Commander. “This training exercise was significant in that it was the first time 1st CBCS and the 44th ESB-E successfully integrated EW and spectrum defense into SNN training within the ESB-E model.”



During the classroom portion of the exercise, Soldiers received instruction on topics including Electromagnetic Events, Electronic Magnetic Interference Incident Reporting, Spectrum Analyzers, EW Countermeasures, and Joint Force Familiarization. Following the classroom instruction, Soldiers participate in hands-on exercises using Transmission Simulators.



Following the classroom instruction, Soldiers were then presented with EW/EWI scenarios involving interference, jamming, and spoofing. All scenarios were controlled by 1st CBCS from their jamming lab. The teams proceeded to report the simulated interference, execute proper EWI reporting procedures and mitigation actions.



“This skills - spectrum management/ jamming detection - is scarce amongst communicators,” said U. S. Army Sgt. Galen Craig, Charlie Company, 44th ESB-E SNN 540 Team Chief. “By giving us the tools to identify and counteract an EW event, we are learning how to win in future conflicts. This knowledge will allow us to better preserve consistent communications in a contested or congested Satellite Communications environment.”



Exercise LIGHT RAIN is the precursor to the 1st CBCS future Operation HEAVY RAIN exercise. HEAVY RAIN seeks to integrate allied partners in a dynamic training environment across Germany. The exercise is scheduled to begin in September 2022 with more teams from the 44 ESB-E as the partnership between both units continues to strengthen.



“Overall, the desired outcome for this training event is to establish the mindset that when problems arise with communications equipment, there is potential for EMI and that communicators are armed with the knowledge to identify, collect the right data, and report any suspected interference - malicious or unintentional,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Fletcher, 1st CBCS Operations Flight Chief.



