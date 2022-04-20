U.S. Army Sgt. Galen Craig, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced SNN 540 Team Chief, provides an mission brief to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Kendzierski, Commander, 44th ESB-E, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jovan C. Velasquez, 44th ESB-E Senior Enlisted Leader, during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E took part in the multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. (Courtesy photo)
44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN
