U.S. Army Sgt. Galen Craig, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced SNN 540 Team Chief, provides an mission brief to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Kendzierski, Commander, 44th ESB-E, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jovan C. Velasquez, 44th ESB-E Senior Enlisted Leader, during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E took part in the multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 08:08 Photo ID: 7160727 VIRIN: 220420-A-FX425-002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.61 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.