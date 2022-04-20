Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN [Image 2 of 3]

    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.20.2022

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Galen Craig, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced SNN 540 Team Chief, provides an mission brief to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Kendzierski, Commander, 44th ESB-E, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jovan C. Velasquez, 44th ESB-E Senior Enlisted Leader, during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E took part in the multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 08:08
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    44thESB
    1stCBCS

