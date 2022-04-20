Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN [Image 1 of 3]

    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Galen Craig, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced SNN 540 Team Chief, checks his equipment status during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E took part in the multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. The 1st Combat Communications Squadron led the exercise, which provided an opportunity for participants to mitigate credible simulated EW threats during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 08:08
    Photo ID: 7160725
    VIRIN: 220420-A-FX425-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN
    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN
    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    44thESB
    1stCBCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT