U.S. Army Sgt. Galen Craig, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced SNN 540 Team Chief, checks his equipment status during Exercise LIGHT RAIN April 20, 2022 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E took part in the multi-day exercise designed to enhance the Soldiers' readiness in a digitally simulated contested environment to neutralize Electronic Warfare and Electromagnetic Interference threats against Department of Defense Operational Information Network Operations. The 1st Combat Communications Squadron led the exercise, which provided an opportunity for participants to mitigate credible simulated EW threats during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 08:08 Photo ID: 7160725 VIRIN: 220420-A-FX425-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.59 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th ESB-E participates in Exercise LIGHT RAIN [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.