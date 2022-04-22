U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Johnson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, provides opening marks during the annual tree planting for Earth Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. More than a billion people in 192 countries participate in Earth Day activities each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7160511 VIRIN: 220422-F-FN350-0007 Resolution: 4699x3132 Size: 1.35 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Investing in our planet; annual tree planting [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.