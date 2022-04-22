U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Frick (left), 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Kaiserslautern Military Community Airmen Center noncommissioned officer in charge, and Lukas Schaefer (right), German Federal Forest Department local forestmeister, pat dirt into place with shovels during the annual tree planting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. The tree planting symbolizes the partnership between Ramstein and the local communities that surround the KMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7160509 VIRIN: 220422-F-FN350-0041 Resolution: 4869x3246 Size: 1.83 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Investing in our planet; annual tree planting [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.