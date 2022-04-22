Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Investing in our planet; annual tree planting [Image 1 of 4]

    Investing in our planet; annual tree planting

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Frick (left), 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Kaiserslautern Military Community Airmen Center noncommissioned officer in charge, and Lukas Schaefer (right), German Federal Forest Department local forestmeister, pat dirt into place with shovels during the annual tree planting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. The tree planting symbolizes the partnership between Ramstein and the local communities that surround the KMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    This work, Investing in our planet; annual tree planting [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    86th AW
    environment
    tree planting
    Earth Week

