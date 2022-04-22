Dorothea Lehmann (left), German State Forest Department representative, and U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley (right), plant a tree at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. The annual tree planting is one of many events that took place this week to celebrate Earth Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7160512 VIRIN: 220422-F-FN350-0017 Resolution: 4994x3330 Size: 2.9 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Investing in our planet; annual tree planting [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.