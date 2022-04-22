Investing in our planet; annual tree planting

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Birr (left), 86th Civil Engineer Squadron housing flight superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason McNabb (right), 86th CES senior enlisted leader, rake dirt over a newly-planted tree at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. The annual tree planting is one of several events that took place this week to celebrate Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
