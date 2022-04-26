Jennifer White-Meyer is the Installation Property Book Office lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The LRC Wiesbaden IPBO is responsible for managing the accountability of about $30 million worth of property and equipment assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe headquarters and LRC Wiesbaden. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:48 Photo ID: 7160499 VIRIN: 220426-A-SM279-979 Resolution: 1540x1976 Size: 503.03 KB Location: MAINZ KASTEL, DE Hometown: BAMBERG, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lead supply tech assists IMCOM-E, USAG Wiesbaden with installation property accountability [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.