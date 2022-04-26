Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lead supply tech assists IMCOM-E, USAG Wiesbaden with installation property accountability [Image 2 of 2]

    MAINZ KASTEL, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jennifer White-Meyer is the Installation Property Book Office lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The LRC Wiesbaden IPBO is responsible for managing the accountability of about $30 million worth of property and equipment assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe headquarters and LRC Wiesbaden. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:48
    Photo ID: 7160499
    VIRIN: 220426-A-SM279-979
    Resolution: 1540x1976
    Size: 503.03 KB
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, DE 
    Hometown: BAMBERG, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

