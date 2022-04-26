Lead supply tech assists IMCOM-E, USAG Wiesbaden with installation property accountability

Jennifer White-Meyer is the Installation Property Book Office lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she oversees three supply technicians and two supply clerks, as the lead supply technician. She helps them and ensures an even flow and distribution of work to accommodate the completion of multiple high priority requirements. “Anytime we get new supply technicians, I train them on their duties,” White-Meyer said. “I like to research and explain the regulations, work requirements and procedures to the other supply technicians and assist with customer service. I like to share my knowledge.” (Graphic illustration by Cameron Porter)

