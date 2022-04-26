Lead supply tech assists IMCOM-E, USAG Wiesbaden with installation property accountability

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jennifer White-Meyer is the Installation Property Book Office lead supply technician...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jennifer White-Meyer is the Installation Property Book Office lead supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The LRC Wiesbaden IPBO is responsible for managing the accountability of about $30 million worth of property and equipment assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe headquarters and LRC Wiesbaden. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Jennifer White-Meyer



Job title: Installation Property Book Office Lead Supply Technician



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Mainz Kastel Station, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Wiesbaden for almost five years. Before this I was the lead supply technician for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Europe, for about four years. I also worked at V Corps for about a year before it was inactivated, and I was with the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Bamberg, Germany, working at the property book office for about three years. I have 16 years working for the U.S. Army, both as a contractor up until 2017 and now as a host-nation local national employee.



Hometown: Bamberg, Germany



Family: I’ve been married to my husband, Marco, for about four years, and we have a two-year-old son named Silas.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are at LRC Wiesbaden?



A: I assist the property book officer with all the day-to-day missions and taskers. This includes managing the Table of Distribution and Allowances against property balances and overseeing three supply technicians and two supply clerks, as the lead supply technician. I help them and ensure an even flow and distribution of work to accommodate the completion of multiple high priority requirements. Overall, the LRC Wiesbaden IPBO is responsible for managing the accountability of about $30 million worth of property and equipment assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Europe headquarters and LRC Wiesbaden. There are more than 70 hand receipt holders we assist with their property book needs – things like computer systems, printers and other office equipment as well as non-tactical vehicles and emergency vehicles, firetrucks, and much more.



Q: Why is your mission at LRC Wiesbaden so important?



A: We have the important mission of maintaining accountability of all installation property in the USAG Wiesbaden footprint. We are here to assist our customers to ensure they are maintaining proper accountability of the property they’re signed for, and we act as a good stewards of Army funding. We conduct 100 percent inventories with all of our hand receipt holders annually plus we do semi-annual hand receipt validations in April and October every year.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I started out as a material handler at a supply warehouse where I quickly realized that I like the accountability aspect of the job the most. I was in stock control, which I really enjoyed, and my chief at the time noticed and asked me if I wanted to work in property accountability. I like to conduct research and help correct issues that come up. For example, sometimes the hand receipt holders have problems. It feels good when I can figure out what those problems are and help them. I enjoy the challenges, and I enjoy helping to solve their issues and helping my customers. Also, being the lead supply technician, I enjoy training new employees. Any time we get new supply technicians, I train them on their duties. I like to research and explain the regulations, work requirements and procedures to the other supply technicians and assist with customer service. I like to share my knowledge.



LRC Wiesbaden and 405th AFSB: LRC Weisbaden is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Wiesbaden.



LRC Wiesbaden reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.