Benning fly over

UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters fly over Fort Benning, GA during the 2022 African Land Forces Summit. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|03.23.2022
|04.26.2022 01:47
|7160497
|220323-A-IP596-011
|3840x2160
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|3
|0
