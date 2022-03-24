Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALFS 2022 CALFEX [Image 1 of 5]

    ALFS 2022 CALFEX

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    An M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tank fires down range during a live fire demonstration during the 2022 African Land Forces Summit at Fort Benning, GA. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALFS 2022 CALFEX [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tank
    live fire
    Abrams
    fireball

