Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abrams live fire [Image 2 of 5]

    Abrams live fire

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    "Death Trap" An M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tank fires down range during a live fire demonstration during the 2022 African Land Forces Summit at Fort Benning, GA. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:47
    Photo ID: 7160493
    VIRIN: 220324-A-IP596-347
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abrams live fire [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALFS 2022 CALFEX
    Abrams live fire
    TOW away!
    Back Blast
    Benning fly over

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tank
    Battle
    Abrams
    Fort Benning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT