"Death Trap" An M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tank fires down range during a live fire demonstration during the 2022 African Land Forces Summit at Fort Benning, GA. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7160493
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-IP596-347
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
This work, Abrams live fire [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
