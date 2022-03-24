A Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle fires a TOW anti-tank guided missile during a live fire demonstration at the African Land Forces Summit 2022 held on Fort Benning, GA. (U.S. Army photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
