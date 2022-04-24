Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield [Image 4 of 5]

    Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 24, 2022) – Sailors aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) prepare to transfer an inert Tomahawk missile training shape from the Frank Cable to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), April 24, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:30
    Photo ID: 7160488
    VIRIN: 220424-N-HV737-1070
    Location: PERTH, AU 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Frank Cable Conducts Expeditionary Reload in Australia with USS Springfield Alongside

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    USS Springfield
    HMAS Stirling

