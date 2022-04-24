Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield

PERTH, Australia (April 24, 2022) – Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Alex Hughes, from Las Vegas, center, and Fire Control Technician 1st Class Richard Laws, from Marietta, Georgia, left, both assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) prepare an inert Tomahawk missile training shape for transfer from the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) to the Springfield, April 24, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

