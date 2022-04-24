Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield

PERTH, Australia (April 24, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) lower an inert Tomahawk missile training shape from the Frank Cable into the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761), April 24, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

