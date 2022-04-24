Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield

    Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 24, 2022) - Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes an expeditionary rearming exercise with the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) at HMAS Stirling Navy Base on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 24, 2022. Springfield is currently moored alongside Frank Cable conducting expeditionary rearming exercises with Frank Cable and the Royal Australian Navy. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022
    Location: PERTH, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    USS Springfield
    HMAS Stirling

