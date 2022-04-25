Frank Cable Participates in Expeditionary Rearming Exercise with USS Springfield

PERTH, Australia (April 24, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) remove an inert tomahawk missile training shape from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) during an expeditionary rearming exercise at HMAS Stirling Navy Base on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 24, 2022. Springfield is currently moored alongside Frank Cable conducting expeditionary rearming exercises with Frank Cable and the Royal Australian Navy. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

