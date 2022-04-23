Thunder air show honors Air Force 75th anniversary

A heritage flight consisting of a World War II-era F-4U Corsair and two modern U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growlers from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Wash., performs an aerial demonstration over the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022 as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. This year’s event celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

