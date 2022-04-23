Thunder air show honors Air Force 75th anniversary

Members of the Honor Guard from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing present the colors during the opening ceremony of the Thunder Over Louisville air show in downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022. This year’s event celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force and featured more than 30 airplanes and helicopters. The Kentucky Air Guard served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

