    Thunder air show honors Air Force 75th anniversary [Image 26 of 40]

    Thunder air show honors Air Force 75th anniversary

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Va., performs an aerial demonstration over the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022 as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. This year’s event celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 22:09
    Photo ID: 7160330
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-VT419-1643
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder air show honors Air Force 75th anniversary [Image 40 of 40], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    Thunder Over Louisville air show
    #AF75

