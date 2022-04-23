A pair of U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., performs an aerial demonstration over the Ohio River in downtown Louisville, Ky., April 23, 2022 as part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show. This year’s event celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 22:08 Photo ID: 7160326 VIRIN: 220423-Z-VT419-1339 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 2.67 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder air show honors Air Force 75th anniversary [Image 40 of 40], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.