Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Pearl Harbor commander Navy CDR Chris Newell gives DLA Distribution Headquarters commander Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow a tour of a DLA warehouse at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 25, 2022. Reventlow is visiting DLA installations under his command to increase communication and mission-focused results. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 21:21
|Photo ID:
|7160278
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-HL483-0003
|Resolution:
|7675x5420
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, DLA Distribution, Visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickav [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
