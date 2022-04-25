Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Pearl Harbor commander Navy CDR Chris Newell, DLA Distribution Headquarters commander Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow and DLA Distribution J3 director Army Col. Robb Meert, meet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 25, 2022. Reventlow is visiting DLA installations under his command to increase communication and mission-focused results. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 21:20
|Photo ID:
|7160277
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-HL483-0002
|Resolution:
|8162x5114
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, DLA Distribution, visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
