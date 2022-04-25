Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, DLA Distribution, visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Commander, DLA Distribution, visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Pearl Harbor commander Navy CDR Chris Newell, DLA Distribution Headquarters commander Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow and DLA Distribution J3 director Army Col. Robb Meert, meet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 25, 2022. Reventlow is visiting DLA installations under his command to increase communication and mission-focused results. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 21:20
    Photo ID: 7160277
    VIRIN: 220425-N-HL483-0002
    Resolution: 8162x5114
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Commander, DLA Distribution, visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    joint base pearl harbor-hickam
    distribution
    dla
    maj gen reventlow

