Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Pearl Harbor superintendent Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Titus Serrell salutes DLA Distribution Headquarters commander Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 25, 2022. Reventlow is visiting DLA installations under his command to increase communication and mission-focused results. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 21:20
|Photo ID:
|7160276
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-HL483-0001
|Resolution:
|6978x5025
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, DLA Distribution, visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT