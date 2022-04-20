U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard prepare for a full honor cordon in honor of the Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 20, 2022. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7160263
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-VS818-1022
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.23 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Minister of National Defense Arrival Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT