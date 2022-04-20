U.S. service members with the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard perform a full honor cordon in honor of the Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 20, 2022. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 21:12 Photo ID: 7160265 VIRIN: 220420-A-VS818-1039 Resolution: 5491x3661 Size: 10.86 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Minister of National Defense Arrival Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.