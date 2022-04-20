Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Minister of National Defense Arrival Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Polish Minister of National Defense Arrival Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak render honors during an armed forces full honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 20, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Pentagon
    full honor cordon
    Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
    Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak

