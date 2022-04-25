Pantons prepare through sundown storms

Staff Sgt. David Lyles, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team member, glances at the rain from inside a truck during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Maintenance specialists assigned to the 35th AMU are directly responsible for maintenance and upkeep for the 35th Fighter Squadron’s F-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

