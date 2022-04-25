Pantons prepare through sundown storms

Staff Sgt. Justin Nicholas, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team leader, examines a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Maintenance specialists assigned to the 35th AMU are directly responsible for maintenance and upkeep for the 35th Fighter Squadron’s F-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

