    Pantons prepare through sundown storms [Image 5 of 11]

    Pantons prepare through sundown storms

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Rain falls on aerospace ground equipment during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. Over 500 pieces of AGE are used by maintenance specialists to perform preventative maintenance on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 19:53
    Photo ID: 7160108
    VIRIN: 220425-F-SQ280-0377
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    F-16
    Rain
    Fighting Falcon
    8 FW
    Panton
    35 FS

