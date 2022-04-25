Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons prepare through sundown storms

    Pantons prepare through sundown storms

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Rain lands on an MJ-1 bomb lift truck during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. The MJ-1 is a standard lift truck used to transport, load and unload a wide variety of munitions and other stores, with a capacity of 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    F-16
    Rain
    Fighting Falcon
    8 FW
    Panton
    35 FS

