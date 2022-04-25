Pantons prepare through sundown storms

Rain lands on an MJ-1 bomb lift truck during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 25, 2022. The MJ-1 is a standard lift truck used to transport, load and unload a wide variety of munitions and other stores, with a capacity of 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|04.25.2022
|04.25.2022 19:53
|7160103
|220425-F-SQ280-0316
|6192x4128
|18.82 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|0
