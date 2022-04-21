Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kanchan Potter, 9th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 349th Mobility Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. Pre-flight checks are performed to ensure mission, operational readiness and safety of the crew in order to conduct air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    This work, Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

