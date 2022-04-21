Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kanchan Potter, 9th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 349th Mobility Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. Pre-flight checks are performed to ensure mission, operational readiness and safety of the crew in order to conduct air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

