    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, assigned to the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, posed in front of a KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to Travis Air Force base, 349th Mobility Wing, for a group photo during their TDY here at Royal Air Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22,2022. The Airmen from McGuire supported RAF Mildenhall by performing maintenance on the aircraft during their stay here at RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7158354
    VIRIN: 220422-F-AB266-0002
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

