Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 605th Maintenance Squadron prepare a KC-10 Extender aircraft for pre-fight during their TDY here at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. The Airmen from McGuire performed maintenance on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during a TDY here at RAF Mildenhall. (Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

