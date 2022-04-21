U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 605th Maintenance Squadron prepare a KC-10 Extender aircraft for pre-fight during their TDY here at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. The Airmen from McGuire performed maintenance on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during a TDY here at RAF Mildenhall. (Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 07:41
|Photo ID:
|7158355
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-AB266-0003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
