U.S. Air Force patch of the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. The Airmen from McGuire performed maintenance on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during a TDY here at RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 07:41
|Photo ID:
|7158353
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-AB266-0001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
