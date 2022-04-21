Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force patch of the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. The Airmen from McGuire performed maintenance on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during a TDY here at RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7158353
    VIRIN: 220422-F-AB266-0001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

