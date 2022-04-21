Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst and Travis AFB support RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force patch of the 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Apr. 22, 2022. The Airmen from McGuire performed maintenance on a KC-10 Extender aircraft during a TDY here at RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

